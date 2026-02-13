Channel 4 makes Wrong Move and gets Close to Home with new dramas

UK pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned two scripted series, one from comedy specialist Roughcut TV and the other from Normal People producer Element Pictures.

Wrong Move (6×60′), from Stath Lets Flats producer Roughcut, is a dark comedy-thriller written and created by Ben Edwards (Coma, Miss Scarlett & the Duke).

The plot centres on three couples who are moving houses and are tied together in a property chain. The night before the sale, the person at the top of the chain, who happens to be a psychopathic detective, calls off the move, causing hell for the three couples further down the chain. When the couples come together to sort out the problem, a confrontation has deadly consequences.

Rebecca Davies (Protection, Cobra, McDonald & Dodds) is producing and Rene Pannevis (The Tower, Looted) directs. Roughcut CEO Ash Atalla and creative director Alex Smith are exec producing.

Roughcut, one of the UK’s biggest producers of scripted comedy, expanded into drama and struck a first-look and drama development deal with Fremantle in 2024.

Wrong Move starts filming this spring and will be distributed by Fremantle, which will also shop Close to Home, which comes from its UK prodco Element Pictures.

The four-part drama is based on the debut novel from Michael Magee, who will adapt the book for TV, with filming is set to begin this month in Belfast.

The series tells the story of a young man who returns to Belfast from university in Liverpool, and back into his old habits in a city still recovering from the Troubles, where the promised prosperity of peacetime has yet to arrive. One night, he assaults a stranger at a party and everything is tipped into chaos.

Close to Home will be directed by Diarmuid Goggins (Code of Silence) and stars Anthony Boyle (Say Nothing, House of Guinness), Jessica Reynolds (A Woman of Substance, Kneecap), Seamus O’Hara (House of Guinness, Say Nothing) and Oisín Thompson (Trespasses).

The exec producers are Element Pictures’ creative director Christopher Aird, CEO Ed Guiney and MD Andrew Lowe. Magee, Goggins, Boyle and Michael Dawson also exec produce, while Martin Mahon is producer.