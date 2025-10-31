Channel 4 looks Inside the World’s Most Luxurious… with Crackit TV series

UK public broadcaster Channel 4 (C4) has commissioned factual series Inside the World’s Most Luxurious…, narrated by Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders).

Produced by Crackit TV (Crime Scene Cleaners), the six-part series will grant viewers a glimpse into the world’s most extraordinary destinations and experiences, revealing how the super-rich live.

Each episode focuses on a different facet of the billionaire lifestyle, from island escapes and palatial hotels to superyachts and bespoke travel.

In other C4 news, branded entertainment series The Way We Move is now available on the broadcaster’s YouTube channel. Produced by 4Studio, the three-part series invites viewers to reimagine getting active as an inclusive, uplifting and authentic experience.