Channel 4 lays down Tiny Christmas Challenge

Sandi Toksvig’s Tiny Christmas Challenge

NEWS BRIEF: UK pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a one-off Christmas special that will see two teams of amateur crafters take on the challenge of transforming a miniature alpine cabin into the ultimate Christmas retreat.

Sandi Toksvig’s Tiny Christmas Challenge (1×60’) is being produced by Welsh indie Yeti Television and will air on C4 this Christmas. The show follows Yeti’s The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge which aired on C4’s More4 service earlier this year.

