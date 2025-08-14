Channel 4 in the UK is shares the joke after revealing four new comedy commissions

Channel 4 (C4) in the UK has commissioned a raft of new sitcoms, including Pigeon (w/t), written and created by Katy Wix (Bad Boys) and Adam Drake (Juice).

The 6×30’ series, produced by London-based prodco Boffola Pictures (The Power of Parker), sees Wix play Kathryn, who reluctantly moves back to the South Wales family home she thought she’d managed to escape forever.

There, she’s reunited with her attention-seeking mum Mandy and sister Aubrey, a teenage boy trapped in an adult woman’s body.

The second greenlit comedy project, Stepping Up, is written by and stars Josh Pugh. The six-part series, produced by Roughcut Television, sees him play over-enthusiastic stepdad Josh, who brings chaos to his new family unit.

Meanwhile, Break Clause, coproduced by BBC Studios Comedy and ZDFneo, is written and created by Jess Bray (The Outlaws). It stars Samuel Bottomley (How to Have Sex) and Lara Ricote as former partners who must navigate their break-up while still living in the same flat.

Finally, C4 has announced the cast for Schooled, a six-part education-themed series from writer and creator Delia-René Donaldson. It’s produced by Broedmachine and Group M Motion Entertainment.

Shiloh Coke (Cheaters) stars as a newly appointed Head of Year 10, who has no formal teaching background and little patience for unruly teens. The supporting cast includes Munya Chawawa (Sandman) and Michelle De Swarte (Duchess).