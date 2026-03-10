Channel 4 in the UK greenlights factual series Made in Chelsea: Sam Vanderpump’s Story

UK public service broadcaster Channel 4 (C4) has commissioned two-part documentary Made in Chelsea: Sam Vanderpump’s Story for its youth-skewing brand E4.

Produced by UTAS UK Productions, a division of Universal Studio Group, the 2×60’ series follows the reality TV star as he waits for a liver transplant after being diagnosed with a life-threatening genetic condition.

The doc sees Vanderpump and pregnant wife Alice deal with his end-stage liver disease while also preparing for the arrival of their child, with support from their Made in Chelsea cast-mates.

Clemency Green, senior commissioning editor, C4, said: “We hope this documentary sheds some light on the heartbreaking journey people often face as they wait for a donor. It is a privilege that Sam will allow our viewers to follow his own experience with the process, as well as his and Alice’s most special moments.

“This documentary isn’t just for fans of Made in Chelsea, this is an insight into the joy and hope that can live alongside the painful realities of living life with an end-stage disease.”