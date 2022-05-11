Please wait...
Channel 4 grabs more Moneybags

Moneybags is hosted by Craig Charles

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercially funded pubcaster Channel 4 has recommissioned daytime quizshow Moneybags for a 30×60’ second season.

Produced by Youngest Media, Moneybags tests contestants’ ability to think quickly as they answer each question by grabbing the moneybag with the correct answer as it passes along a conveyor belt in front of them. Those who grab the right answer earn that bag’s value, which can be anything from £1,000 (US$1,234) to £100,000. But should the wrong bag be picked up, contestants risk losing everything.

