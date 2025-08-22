Channel 4 goes Worlds Apart with inter-generational reality competition format

UK pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a reality competition format set in Japan, where contestants of different generations must team up to win a cash prize.

In Worlds Apart (working title), six Gen Zs who have never travelled independently before are paired up with six pensioners on a treasure hunt and game of observation.

Despite their generational differences, the pairs must work together to solve clues that take them across Japan. As the competition progresses, teams are eliminated one by one until just two pairs remain. Those two will reach the final location and compete to win £50,000 (US$37,298).

South Shore is producing the 5×60’ series for Channel 4, with joint CEOs Melanie Leach and Andrew Mackenzie exec producing with Louise Allen.