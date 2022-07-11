Channel 4 explores Wonders of the World I Can’t See with Chris McCausland

Channel 4 in the UK has commissioned Live at the Apollo producer Open Mike Productions to produce a comedy travelogue series starring comedian Chris McCausland.

The Wonders of the World I Can’t See (working title, 4×60′) will take McCausland across the globe to explore some of the world’s most iconic, unforgettable world landmarks, “but in a new and unique way that discovers things the ordinary traveller might miss,” C4 said.

McCausland, who is blind and lost his sight gradually due to a genetic condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa, will be joined by a different celebrity guest as his travelling companion in each episode.

The comedian has been performing stand-up since 2003 and is now a regular face on UK television, with appearances on Live at the Apollo, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, QI and Blankety Blank.

The show was commissioned for C4 by head of entertainment and live events Phil Harris and commissioning editor for entertainment Steve Handley. Jim Hickey is the series producer and director, with Andrew Beint and Andy Thistlewood exec producing for Open Mike.

McCausland said: “I hate flying, don’t function in the heat and can’t eat anything weird. If I’m honest, I just wanted to do Gogglebox. But thanks to Channel 4 and Open Mike for having more faith in me than I do.”

Handley added: “Chris is an outstanding talent and I’m thrilled he’s going on a romp across the globe for us. It promises to be both hilarious and heartfelt – proving that there is so much more to experience beyond what a famous place looks like.”