Channel 4 commissions political drama about 10 Downing Street from Sherlock team

British public broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a political drama written by Steven Moffat and produced by ITV Studios-owned Hartswood Films.

Number 10 will follow a fictional UK government and the person living in the country’s most famous address, 10 Downing Street in London.

“Set in the only terrace house in history with mice and a nuclear deterrent, it’s the only knock-through in the world where a hangover can start a war. The government will be fictional, but the problems will be real. We’ll never know which party is in power, because once the whole world hits the fan it barely matters,” the show description reads.

“This is a show about the building and everyone inside. Not just the Prime Minister upstairs, but the conspiracy theorist who runs the cafe three floors below, the man who repairs the lift that never works, the madly ambitious ‘advisors’ fighting for office space in cupboards. Oh, and of course, the cat.”

The show is produced in association with and will be distributed by ITV Studios. Casting and transmission details will follow in due course, C4 said.

Sue Vertue, executive producer for Hartswood Films, said the series is a passion project for Moffat, with whom the producer has collaborated with multiple times on series such as Sherlock, Dracula and Inside Man.

It was commissioned for C4 by Gwawr Lloyd, the broadcaster’s acting head of drama, who described the series as “bold, brilliant and witty.”

“Number 10 will offer a rare glimpse behind the doors of the world’s most iconic political residences which will take viewers from the high-stakes decisions of leadership to the lives of the staff who keep the house running. An insightful and entertaining twist on a state of the nation drama,” added Lloyd.

The executive producers for Hartswood Films are Moffat and Vertue with Lawrence Till (The Devil’s Hour) as the producer. The director will be Ben Palmer (Douglas Is Cancelled).