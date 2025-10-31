Channel 4 commissions investigative digital docs for YouTube

UK pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned two investigative digital docs for Channel 4 Documentaries on YouTube.

Crash for Cash: Uncovered (1×20’) comes from Liverpool-based Zandland and sees investigative journalist Mike Okay go inside the gangs that crash cars for cash, scamming insurance companies and innocent drivers. It will launch on YouTube this Sunday.

Slap Fighting: Uncovered (1×20’) is produced by Belfast-based Recorded Time and sees comedian and combat sports-lover Elliot Steel get up close to the growing and controversial sport of ‘slap fighting.’ It will launch on YouTube on Sunday November 9.

Both films were commissioned as part of Channel 4’s Nations and Regions Digital Factual Brief.