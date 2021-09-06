Please wait...
Channel 4, celeb chef Jamie Oliver lead search for new cookbook star

Commercially funded UK public broadcaster Channel 4 is teaming up with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver for a new series that searches for an undiscovered cookbook star.

The chef’s Jamie Oliver Productions and UK indie Plum Pictures are producing the as-yet-untitled 7×60’ series for Channel 4.

A book deal with Penguin Random House is up for grabs for the contestant with the best recipes and cookbook concept.

The competition is open to foodies from all walks of like, from humble home cooks and unknown chefs to Instagram food influencers and street food vendors.

Oliver, who has released 25 cookbooks, will present the show with the would-be authors aiming to prove to publishers and expert judges they have what it takes to create a bestseller.

The series was commissioned for Channel 4 by Jo Street, head of daytime and features, Clemency Green, commissioning editor of daytime and features, and Tim Hancock, commissioning editor for factual entertainment.

