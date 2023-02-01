Please wait...
Channel 4 catches Dropped for YouTube channel

Mother’s Best Child rap comedy Dropped

NEWS BRIEF: UK public broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned youth-skewing mock documentary series Dropped to screen on its YouTube channel 4 Comedy.

The five-part series, made by London-based indie prodco Mother’s Best Child, is a tongue-in-cheek look at the UK rap music scene, featuring fictional hip-hop outfit ATM. Weekly episodes will drop on 4 Comedy each Wednesday from February 8. The show was ordered by Charlie Hyland, Channel 4’s digital comedy commissioning editor.

