Channel 4 catches Dropped for YouTube channel

NEWS BRIEF: UK public broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned youth-skewing mock documentary series Dropped to screen on its YouTube channel 4 Comedy.

The five-part series, made by London-based indie prodco Mother’s Best Child, is a tongue-in-cheek look at the UK rap music scene, featuring fictional hip-hop outfit ATM. Weekly episodes will drop on 4 Comedy each Wednesday from February 8. The show was ordered by Charlie Hyland, Channel 4’s digital comedy commissioning editor.