Please wait...
Please wait...

Channel 4 captures more Hunted and Celebrity Hunted

Celebrity Hunted

NEWS BRIEF: UK pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned further seasons of Banijay UK-owned Shine TV’s formats Hunted and Celebrity Hunted.

Season eight of Hunted and S7 of the celebrity spin-off will go into production this year. The format sees a group of contestants act as fugitives as they individually attempt to evade detection and capture while fleeing across the country in order to win a prize. Both series are overseen by Shine TV’s director of programmes Matt Bennett.

C21 reporter 05-03-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Expanding Blue Ant Media in talks to buy Canadian group Boat Rocker's production assets
Slate financier IPR.VC tunes into European TV
UK producer World Media Rights set to close following death of founder
Starz to reduce annual content spend by $100m after Lionsgate split, says CEO Jeff Hirsch
Cartoon Network, Gulli and BEIN flock to Netflix, Super RTL's slapstick toon Karate Sheep

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE