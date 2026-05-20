Channel 4, BriteSpark Films doc explores impact of Iran War on UK holidaymakers

Channel 4 (C4) in the UK has commissioned BriteSpark Films to make a quick-turnaround documentary exploring how the Iran War will affect the holiday plans of British tourists.

Will My Holiday Be Cancelled This Summer? (working title) will air as part of C4’s long-running Dispatches strand and will be presented by reporter Kate Quilton.

Quilton investigates how the blockage of vital shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz will affect UK holiday plans. By speaking to airlines, travel agents, holiday experts and industry insiders, the doc will set out to paint a picture of the weeks and months ahead in the tourism industry while offering tips, guidance and insights to help Brits plan their summer holiday.

Tom Porter, executive producer and creative director at Argonon Group-owned BriteSpark, said: “Across the UK, the holiday plans of millions of Brits are in limbo due to the conflict in the Middle East. This documentary searches for answers to the most pressing questions, providing advice, insight and guidance to help holidaymakers plan their summer trips.”

The doc is being executive produced by Porter for BriteSpark East and produced and directed by Nick London. It was commissioned by Adam Vandermark, commissioning editor, news and current affairs at C4.

BriteSpark has previously produced a number of current affairs specials for Dispatches including Delivered to a Predator: Al-Fayed’s Fixer, Skinny Jab Scandal and Why is My Car So Expensive?.

Other recent BriteSpark series include When Death Comes Knocking (AMC International and Radial Entertainment), Days that Shocked the World (C4 and SBS) and Paul Merton: Driving Amazing Trains (C4).