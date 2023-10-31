Change of guard at Screen Australia as WildBrain’s Deirdre Brennan takes CEO role

Internationally seasoned television executive Deidre Brennan has been confirmed as the incoming chief executive of funding agency Screen Australia.

Following months of speculation, Brennan is returning from North America, where she is currently chief operating officer at Canadian animation, production and brand licensing house WildBrain, to take the helm of the agency on January 8, based in Sydney.

She replaces outgoing chief Graeme Mason who is exiting in November.

Differing from Screen Australia heads of the past, Brennan comes to the role with an experienced career in the commercial television sector as a specialty in children’s content and has not held any similar agency positions.

Brennan’s television career started in Australia as the ‘voice’ of the ABC as a young voiceover artist. She subsequently rose through the ranks as a highly sought-after executive in the domestic and international screen sector, serving in senior roles at the ABC, BBC Worldwide and Nickelodeon in Australia.

She moved to Canada in 2016 to take the role of VP of content at Corus Kids and then moved to NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment as general manager of Universal Kids, where she worked across NBCU to optimise their kids’ and family business. In her current role at WildBrain she has presided over the integrated operations across the company’s global distribution and AVoD business, as well as its suite of broadcast channels in Canada.

Brennan has retained strong ties to the Australian industry whilst being overseas, working closely with Screen Producers Australia (SPA) as a longtime advisory board member for the annual Screen Forever conference and market participant.

Brennan said: “I am excited to return to Australia to lead such an important organisation, focusing on building a sustainable future for the creative industry amidst evolving technologies, competitive pressures and expanding platforms. Screen Australia’s mission is very clear and I will strive to be a passionate advocate and partner for our creators, storytellers and emerging talent.”

Screen Australia chair Nicholas Moore said, “As we welcome Deirdre, we bid farewell to Graeme after his remarkable 10-year tenure as CEO of Screen Australia. Since 2013, Graeme has led the agency through a period of rapid change and the sector has been strengthened by his dedication, passion and leadership. On behalf of the Board and the Screen Australia team, I would like to express my profound gratitude to Graeme, and I congratulate him on all that he has achieved.”