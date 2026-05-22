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ChaiFlicks falls for Yes Studios romcom Bloody Murray

Bloody Murray

NEWS BRIEF: Jewish content streamer ChaiFlicks has acquired Israeli producer-distributor Yes Studios’ romcom series Bloody Murray and renewed all three seasons of drama Shtisel, which debuted on Netflix in 2018.

The deal includes SVoD rights to both series in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the UK. Bloody Murray follows two 30-something roommates whose friendship is tested when one falls in love with a man the other was involved in a car accident with.

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C21 reporter 22-05-2026 ©C21Media
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