Cesar Millan’s Dog Whisperer chases FAST market with dedicated channel via Cineverse and Samsung

Everything’s poochy for US digital streaming specialist Cineverse as it gears up for the launch of the Dog Whisperer FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus in the New Year.

Cineverse, which has held US and English-speaking Canadian rights to hit show Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan since last year, will add the free ad-supported streaming TV channel to its existing portfolio, housing The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics and Dove Channel and more.

Since Dog Whisperer debuted on Cineverse’s own service in January this year, the channel has seen nine months of consecutive growth, according to the company, amounting to 204 million minutes viewed and a 559% consumption increase on all platforms.

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan debuted in 2004 and moved into primetime the next year on the National Geographic Channel, where it became the network’s highest-rated series for six years.

In 2025, the Dog Whisperer FAST channel will feature curated programming strips including New Year, New Dog; Fetch Fridays; Puppy Love for Valentine’s Day; and Pup, Pup, Hike to tie in with the Super Bowl.