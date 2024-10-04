CEE dramas top GoQuest Media’s distribution catalogue for Mipcom

Mumbai-based sales house GoQuest Media has acquired the distribution rights to three Serbian dramas which it will shop at Mipcom, including crime thriller Absolute 100.

The 6×50’ title, produced by Serbia’s Telekom Srbija and Firefly Productions, stars Anita Ognjanovic as a talented markswoman who uses her shooting skills to protect her family from criminals.

South Wind: On the Edge (12×50’), meanwhile, is produced by Telekom Srbija, Režim and RTS. It explores the conflict between a Belgrade drug lord and the influential state curator of the Serbian criminal world.

Finally, Airbridge (6×60), is made by Telekom Srbija, RTS and Contrast Studios. It’s a Second World War drama which depicts the largest rescue of downed Allied airmen in aviation history.

Jimmy George, VP sales and acquisitions, GoQuest Media, said, “The acquisition of these titles aligns with GoQuest Media’s strategic focus this year on building a premium content library for our clients. Telekom Srbija, a long-term partner, consistently delivers some of the region’s most competitive titles, both in production quality and storytelling.”