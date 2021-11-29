CBS Studios, Stampede Ventures dramatise the making of Last Tango in Paris

ViacomCBS-owned CBS Studios and US-based studio Stampede Ventures have commissioned a limited scripted series that examines the making of Italian auteur Bernardo Bertolucci’s controversial 1973 film Last Tango in Paris.

Tango, produced under a first-look agreement between the two companies, is co-directed by Lisa Brühlmann (Killing Eve, The Girl Before) and José Padilha (Narcos, Elite Squad) and written by Jeremy Miller and Daniel Cohn.

CBS Studios and Stampede Ventures, which was founded by former Warner Bros Pictures president Greg Silverman, said they would take the series to market in early 2022.

Stampede Ventures’ Silverman and JP Sarni will serve as executive producers, while CBS Studios’ senior VP of international coproductions and development Meghan Lyvers will oversee the project for the studio.

Bertolucci’s film became one of the highest-grossing non-English-language films in history when it was released, with the director and lead actor Marlon Brando being nominated for Oscars. However, the film drew criticism for its treatment of lead actress Maria Schneider, who was involved in several sex scenes portraying relations with an older man, including a rape scene that deviated from the original script.

Brühlmann said: “When José and Stampede approached me, I was instantly taken by the project and the chance to look closer at one of the biggest scandals of our industry’s history, despite it not being treated as such at the time.”

Writing duo Miller and Cohn have sold several features recently, including Is This Legal (Amazon), The Fall (HBO) and Christmas movie Naughty Or Nice, which is currently in pre-production with Endeavor Content.

Other recently greenlit series from CBS Studios include Oderbruch, an eight-part crime drama with Berlin-based Syrreal Entertainment, and Dutch-language original Bestseller Boy. The studio also recently launched 25 Stories, a production entity aimed at amplifying diverse voices and creating sustainable career pathways from staff writer to showrunner.