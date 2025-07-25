Please wait...
CBS sinks its fangs into vampire comedy Eternally Yours

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount Global-owned broadcaster CBS in the US has greenlit a pilot episode of vampire-themed comedy Eternally Yours from the executive producers behind CBS’s version of Ghosts.

The new project was created by Ghosts’ Joe Port and Joe Wiseman and follows two bloodsuckers who have been married for 500 years and are finding it hard to accept their daughter’s human partner. Eternally Yours has been in development since August last year. Port and Wiseman, who have an overall deal with CBS, will exec produce alongside Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang.

