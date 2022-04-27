CBS retains services of Blue Bloods

NEWS BRIEF: US broadcaster CBS has renewed police drama Blue Bloods for the 2022/23 television season, the show’s 13th year on the network.

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray star in the series, which is produced by CBS Studios.