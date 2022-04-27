Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

CBS retains services of Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck (centre)

NEWS BRIEF: US broadcaster CBS has renewed police drama Blue Bloods for the 2022/23 television season, the show’s 13th year on the network.

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray star in the series, which is produced by CBS Studios.

C21 reporter 27-04-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

NCIS, Blue Bloods among five CBS renewals
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Amazon Kids+ sets out to deliver the goods
Game changer: Netflix moves into a busy new market
ITVS names eOne alum Charlotte van Weede to head Global Entertainment sales
SVoD subscriptions in Eastern Europe to almost double between 2021 and 2027
Fremantle-backed Monster ups Cathrine Simonsen to lead drama division