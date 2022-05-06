CBS renews Queen Latifah-led show The Equalizer for two more seasons

US network CBS has renewed crime drama The Equalizer, with Queen Latifah in the lead role, for two more seasons.

The greenlight for seasons three and four comes after the show became CBS’s most-watched scripted series on Sunday nights, the network said.

For the upcoming season, Joseph C Wilson and Adam Glass will take over co-showrunning duties from Andrew W Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller.

The series, about an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn, is a reboot of a 1980s crime drama of the same name. It is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

Other projects recently renewed by CBS include The Amazing Race, Blue Bloods, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Tough as Nails and Survivor.