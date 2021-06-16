CBS Reality orders Polish crime originals

Please wait...
Inspector Biskupska’s Crime Files is set for a second run

Factual entertainment channel CBS Reality has commissioned two local original productions for its Polish feed to debut later this year.

Criminal Investigations in Communist Poland and a second season of Inspector Biskupska’s Crime Files will air on the network, which is a joint venture between AMC Networks International UK and ViacomCBS Networks International.

Criminal Investigations in Communist Poland offers insights into the challenges detectives of the Citizen’s Militia faced during an era dominated by censorship, corruption and nepotism, in the face of political pressure and public distrust.

The 5×60’ series features archive footage and interviews with experts alongside police officers who worked on the cases presented. The series was created by Olga Siama of Polish indie Blueberry Media.

The second 5×60’ run of Inspector Biskupska’s Crime Files will again feature the stories of Grażyna Biskupska’s two-decade career in the Warsaw police force. The series is produced by local outfit ATM Grupa.

Previous Polish local CBS Reality original productions include The Profiler, hosted by forensic profiler Jan Gołębiowski, and DNA of Polish Crimes, hosted by crime novelist Joanna Opiat-Bojarska and podcaster Marcin Myszka.

Clive Whittingham
Clive Whittingham 16-06-2021

