Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

CBS commits to ‘meaningful representation’ for performers with disabilities on TV

Paramount Global-owned US broadcast network CBS has launched an initiative that aims to increase opportunities for performers with disabilities in its TV shows.

Claudia Lyon

Beginning in the 2022/23 broadcast season, the CBS Performers With Disabilities Talent Initiative will seek to give historically underrepresented performers increased opportunities on television.

It aims to see more performers with disabilities in regular, guest star or co-starring roles in current series and pilots, playing characters specifically written with a disability as well as roles that do not specify one.

As part of the new initiative, CBS has created an expanded database of performers with disabilities in consultation with advocacy groups, outreach, independent research and open calls. CBS said it applied these new resources in the 2022/23 broadcast and pilot season and is actively rolling them out across Paramount Global brands.

The new initiative joins the network’s previous commitments and goals to improve inclusion and representation among underrepresented groups and people of colour in writer rooms, casting and new series creation and development.

In 2019, CBS was the first network to sign the Ruderman Family Foundation’s pledge to increase the audition opportunities for performers with disabilities and improve the portrayal of disabilities in television by increasing the number of roles that cast actors with disabilities.

“By focusing on professional growth and supporting these performers, this initiative helps to provide opportunities and much-needed exposure in the industry,” said Claudia Lyon, executive VP of talent and casting at CBS Entertainment.

“There are so many talented performers available who are often overlooked and are not being considered for roles, so our goal with this initiative is to help bridge that gap.

“The CBS casting department is looking forward to increasing visibility for performers with disabilities on screen in all roles while also increasing authentic representation on the network and Paramount Global brands.”

Nico Franks 09-09-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

CBS Reality tells The Truth About My Murder as it unveils UK, Poland true crime slate
ITVX deals with Anime Ltd, CBS Reality
Paramount+ reboots CBS procedural Criminal Minds with original cast members
CBS Studios, Big Talk accept Amazon's invitation to Friday Night Dinner at Freevee
Paramount's Dan Cohen on how a CBS sitcom and Netflix drama changed TV
New Bruckheimer drama, cop series join CBS fall primetime schedule
CBS orders three new drama series, cancels B Positive plus three other shows
Three shows from FBI franchise get two-season renewals at CBS
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Dynamic appoints seasoned exec Carrie Stein as president of global scripted TV
Banijay Kids & Family buys UK's Kindle Entertainment, Italy's Movimenti
Lifetime orders two more movies based on Ann Rule crime books for 2023
WBD CFO defends show axes, prepares for third-party licensing, FAST ramp-up
Amazon Studios hires to bolster development teams in South Africa, Nigeria