CBS alum Wendy McMahon to advise Turkey’s Merzigo on expanding US footprint

Former CBS executive Wendy McMahon has been appointed as senior advisor, US media strategy and growth at Turkish digital distribution and monetisation outfit Merzigo.

She will advise on strategic broadcast and studio partnerships, digital distribution strategy and monetisation opportunities across the US market.

McMahon is also tasked with championing digital-first and YouTube-first production strategies across the industry, as well as building upon Merzigo’s network of partners, which currently includes Hallmark, Hearst Media Production Group and Steve Harvey Global.

McMahon most recently served as president and CEO of CBS News and Stations, where she oversaw one of the largest news operations in the US. Prior to that, she was president of ABC Owned Television Stations, leading the strategic and operational direction of the network’s station group.

Headquartered in Istanbul, Los Angeles and London, Merzigo powers distribution and monetisation for TV, film and digital content. The company manages more than 6,000 official channels across 30-plus languages, generating over 17 billion monthly views.

Wendy McMahon said: “What drew me to Merzigo is their understanding that premium storytelling matters deeply but the operating system around that storytelling has fundamentally changed.

“There is enormous opportunity ahead for studios, broadcasters and creators to unlock greater value from their IP through smarter digital distribution, optimisation, and platform-native strategies. I’m excited to work with Yigit [Dogan Celik, chairperson and CEO] and the team as they continue expanding their presence in the US market.”

Dogan Celik said: “We are thrilled to have Wendy join us for this defining moment in our broadcast and studio strategy. She has spent her career shaping the future of American media, and together we will continue to push the boundaries of digital distribution and IP monetisation.

“Wendy and Merzigo bring US media businesses the technology and expertise to succeed in this new era of entertainment.”