CBeebies to tread the boards with As You Like It special at Shakespeare’s Globe

UK pubcaster the BBC’s preschool channel CBeebies is adapting William Shakespeare’s comedy As You Like It with a twist in collaboration with Shakespeare’s Globe theatre in London.

Actor Steven Kynman, who plays Robert the Robot in CBeebies show Justin’s House and has voiced characters in classic children’s series Fireman Sam, Bob the Builder and Thomas & Friends, will play the role of Shakespeare as he endeavours to convince a modern-day developer of the value of plays and theatre before the Globe is demolished to make way for a block of flats.

Other characters will be played by CBeebies’ stars who will be filmed as they perform the play live on stage at Shakespeare’s Globe this August. After the performances, the show will air on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer over Easter 2023.

BBC Kids & Family Productions is producing the show, which is exec produced by Vanessa Amberleigh. CBeebies has previously adapted Shakespeare plays The Tempest, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Romeo & Juliet.