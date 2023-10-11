CBeebies adds latest season of Octonauts: Above & Beyond

NEWS BRIEF: UK pubcaster the BBC’s preschool channel CBeebies has acquired the latest season of Octonauts spin-off series Octonauts: Above & Beyond.

The new 52×11’ season will premiere on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer next week and continues the adventures of the Octonauts as they explore dynamic landscapes, experience new climates, rescue animals and protect the land they live on.