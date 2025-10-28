CBC unveils 24/7 ad-free kids’ streaming channel

NEWS BRIEF: Canadian pubcaster the CBC has launched a 24/7 ad-free CBC Kids streaming channel on CBC Gem and the CBC Kids YouTube channel.

The channel features a variety of CBC Kids animated and live-action series for children aged 2-10, including Dino Ranch, Go Togo, Hey Duggee and Molly of Denali. Radio-Canada has also launched two French-language ad-free streaming channels for children: La chaîne Jeunesse and La chaîne L’Agent Jean, available on Ici Tou.TV.