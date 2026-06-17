CBC to take ‘deeper dive’ in development under new programming leadership

BANFF: Canadian pubcaster the CBC has vowed to more thoroughly develop projects before greenlighting them as it adjusts its programming strategy under new executive VP Doug Smith.

During a panel at Banff World Media Festival, Smith said there are “no rules anymore” and that he wanted the programming teams, led by general manager of entertainment, factual and sports Sally Catto, to feel they were “creatively unleashed” as they build their slates across genres.

One area of particular focus is development, he said, with CBC content execs being encouraged to take their time and not rush anything to greenlight.

“I’ve challenged [Sally Catto] to challenge this group that good enough is not good enough, and that if you’re not happy with the scripts or the development, that we ask for more time – that we get it right,” said Smith, who took over from former executive VP Barbara Williams in February after previously serving as Paramount’s senior VP of streaming and content licensing in Canada.

Whereas in the past a project might receive a green light after the pilot script had been completed, Catto said, the goal now is to spend additional time ensuring the creative is further along.

“What we’re really going to do is a deeper dive in development, spending more time with development, making sure we feel that it is as absolutely strong as possible before it hits the screen,” she said.

Last month, CBC commissioned four new comedies and a trio of dramas as part of its 2026/27 slate. On the drama side, the pubcaster commissioned Cold Country (6×60’, Sphere Media), Junior (8×60’, Conquering Lion Pictures, Heavy Lifting Productions, Lionsgate Canada) and Blessed Sacrament (10×60’, Sphere Media, Debut Content), while the comedies are half-hour workplace comedy The Ambassador (10×30’, Amaze Film & Television), Canada/Norway coproduction The Posse (8×30’, New Metric Media, Rubicon TV), comedy-drama The Service (8×30’, Sphere Media) and fish-out-of-water series Committed (Cameron Pictures, Fabel Productions), the latter of which is a Canada/UK copro.

Catto and Smith said the new slate demonstrates their shifting approach and focus on taking more creative risks.

“If you have seen our announcement about our pick-ups this year, you can already start to see a change with things like The Posse, in [terms of] the chances we’re taking and the audience we’re approaching,” said Catto.

“We’re just very open and fluid, and so we encourage all of you to [know] that we’re not looking for something very narrow.”

While Catto and Smith talked at length about doubling down on Canadian creativity, Smith also acknowledged that the delivery mechanism for the shows –namely CBC-owned streamer Gem – must improve to keep pace with other offerings in the market.

The streamer is “not the most user-friendly app,” which can make it difficult to discover CBC originals, conceded Smith. “I want to assure you we’re working on that right now too, to make Gem worthy of what we’re trying to build together,” he said.

The execs also emphasised that the CBC is interested in bringing more Canadian star power to the network’s programming as it looks to reach audiences across the country and create shows the resonate internationally.

This is a strategy fellow Canadian broadcaster Bell Media has also employed to good effect, with its strategy of working with major Canadian stars including Seth Rogen, Elliot Page and Tom Green and creatives like David Shore, creator of House.

“We’re open for business with the greatest talents Canada has, both in Canada and around the world. We want to bring the biggest stars to CBC so they know that they have a home with us as well,” said Smith.