Please wait...
Please wait...

CBC to channel Big Feminine Energy by ordering Peacock Alley Entertainment doc

Big Feminine Energy will air as part of CBC’s long-running docuseries The Passionate Eye

Peacock Alley Entertainment

Canadian public broadcaster CBC has commissioned a feature-length documentary titled Big Feminine Energy, examining how various issues and debates surrounding femininity are shaping cultural discourse.

Produced by Toronto-based Peacock Alley Entertainment, the project will feature interviews with Canadian Olympic medalist Alysha Newman, R&B artist Jully Black, actress and media personality Melyssa Ford, culture critic Rayne Fisher-Quann and senior editor of Glamour magazine Stephanie McNeal.

A 44-minute version of the documentary will air as part of the 26th season of CBC’s long-running documentary series The Passionate Eye.

Peacock Alley, led by president Carrie Mudd, is behind 50,000 First Dates: A True Story (Prime Video) and If It Be Your Will (CBC), the latter of which is a tribute to Leonard Cohen by his son, Adam Cohen.

Big Feminine Energy is described as a “female companion” project to Peacock Alley’s earlier CBC documentary Harder Better Faster Stronger, which examined the world of toxic male wellness culture.”

Susan Schafer is directing the project, while Mudd is among the executive producers.

Jordan Pinto 06-05-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

BBC Studios Nordic Productions appoints Mirja Minjares as head of entertainment
International industry on edge after Trump touts 100% tariff threat on films made outside US 
Sky History unveils celebrity-fronted factual content slate for 2025
Amazon's Prime Video significantly expands Korean content offer with CJ ENM deal
Czech TV veteran Jan Maxa targets originals as he takes up new role at streamer Prima+

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE