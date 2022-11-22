CBC/Radio-Canada takes Christian Jambert doc

NEWS BRIEF: French Canadian pubcaster CBC/Radio-Canada has picked up one-off documentary The Mysterious Disappearance of Christian Jambert.

The 1×52’ doc explores the strange suicide of a local policeman who was hailed a hero by the community, despite a string of strange disappearances in the town. It is distributed by Parisian producer and distributor Prime Entertainment Group which sealed the deal with CBC/Radio-Canada.