CBC in Canada acquires bobsleigh docuseries Redemption Run from Tyson Media

Canada’s CBC has picked up the exclusive English-language Canadian rights to bobsleigh documentary series Redemption Run.

Produced by Vancouver-based Tyson Media, the three-parter follows the journey of Canada’s national men’s and women’s bobsleigh teams as they participate in a Bobsleigh World Cup season with hopes of qualifying for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, which will be held in Milano and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Filming followed athletes from training facilities in Whistler and Calgary to World Cup races across Europe, culminating in the high-stakes finale at the world championships in Lake Placid, New York.

The project, which is in post-production on its final episode, will launch on CBC and its streamer CBC Gem early next year.

Redemption Run was originally planned as a feature doc but was extended into a three-part series. Tyson Media, which is led by Tyson Hepburn, said a “complementary” feature film is also in the works.

Tyson Media is behind series including Cold Water Cowboys, Backroad Truckers, The Dog Dudes, Pets & Pickers and My Pet Ate What?!.

“We’re excited to bring Redemption Run to Canadian audiences together. Given CBC’s role as Canada’s Olympic Network, Tyson Media’s in-depth look at our country’s national bobsleigh teams and their journey to compete on the world stage at Milano Cortina 2026 was tremendously appealing,” said CBC’s senior director of acquisitions Jenna Bourdeau.