CBC greenlights Kim’s comedy pair

Canadian public broadcaster the CBC has commissioned two new original comedy series featuring Kim’s Convenience stars Andrew Phung and Nicole Power.

Run the Burbs is created by Phung and his best friend and filmmaker Scott Townend (The Secret Marathon) for Pier 21 Films. The series follows a young, bold Canadian family taking a different approach to living life to the fullest in the suburbs, featuring Phung as a stay-at-home dad with an entrepreneur wife and two kids.

Meanwhile, Strays, produced by Thunderbird Entertainment, follows Power’s Kim’s Convenience character Shannon Ross as she embarks on a new career in Ontario, with a cast including Tina Jung (Suits, Second Jen), Nikki Duval (Workin’ Moms), Kevin Vidal (Workin’ Moms) and Tony Nappo (Pretty Hard Cases).

Sally Catto, general manager, entertainment, factual and sports, CBC, said: “Both of these series were planned to join Kim’s Convenience on our comedy lineup this upcoming year, to reflect how many young Canadians are forging new lives outside of urban centres in Canada.”