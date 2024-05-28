CBC execs talk 2024/25 slate, budget shortfall, relief strike was averted

Canada’s CBC is looking to reach a younger demographic with its newly announced 2024/25 slate as it contends with budgetary pressures, grows its FAST business and puts the anxiety of a potential writers’ strike in the rearview mirror.

The pubcaster revealed its forthcoming slate last week, with greenlights for Allan Hawco-led police procedural Saint-Pierre (Hawco Productions in association with Fifth Season), menopause comedy Small Achievable Goals (Sphere Media) created by and starring Jennifer Whalen and Meredith MacNeill, indigenous hip-hop comedy Snotty Nose Rez Kids (Snotty Nose Productions, Grand Scheme, Reality Distortion Field in association with Redcloud Studios) and culinary series Locals Welcome (Artifactual Media) hosted by Suresh Doss, among more than 40 new and returning projects.

Speaking with C21 following its upfront presentation in Toronto, CBC’s GM of entertainment, factual and sports Sally Catto said the goal of this year’s slate is to reach younger audiences as well as tapping into pockets of viewers across the country that it has not yet reached.

“We have a very real need to attract younger people who are not watching CBC right now, and we need to retain the audience we have. I feel that this year’s slate really does target both,” said Catto.

“You have returning shows like Murdoch Mysteries, Heartland, Family Feud Canada and Baking Show, but shows like Locals Welcome, Snotty Nosed Rez Kids and Small Achievable Goals have the ability to expand the audience we already have, to not only reach new demos but new parts of the country that might not be watching right now.”

As it looks to reach new audiences, CBC has put a focus on building out its FAST business, with plans to launch 14 new local news channels in the coming year. The announcement of the new offering comes after CBC last year launched a comedy-focused FAST channel featuring series such as Schitt’s Creek, Kim’s Convenience, Run the Burbs, Mr D, Son of a Critch and Baroness von Sketch Show.

Asked whether CBC views FAST as a robust new revenue stream or a way to reach new audiences, exec VP Barbara Williams said it is both.

“It starts with the fact we know younger audiences aren’t cable subscribers, they’re not finding traditional television the way we did and so we have to be where they are. Connected TV is where the younger audience is finding its television,” she said. “So the streaming channels are critical to us finding that opportunity for younger viewers to engage with our news and informational content. And yes, they do drive revenue, and that’s a good thing.”

One area where CBC has quietly been building a substantial offering is in crime procedurals. In addition to commissioning the new title Saint-Pierre, the broadcaster also renewed Wild Cards (Blink49 Studios, Front Street Pictures, Piller/Segan) and Allegiance (Lark Productions) for second seasons. Murdoch Mysteries, its long-running period crime drama, also falls into the bracket of a light-hearted procedural.

“They work very well for our audience, and audiences in general really enjoy the ability to dip in [to shows]. We love serialised storytelling, but there’s a lightness you will see if you look at Wild Cards and Saint-Pierre – it’s a tone that we’re going for which works really well for us. Yes, there is drama and crime, but we’re never getting too serious and they have a lovely comedic tone.”

One area of concern for the CBC and local indie producers has been the budgetary cuts first revealed in December. At the time, CBC/Radio-Canada said it would be cutting 600 positions and eliminating a further 200 vacant ones as it looked for C$125m (US$91m) in savings for the 2024/25 fiscal year. Those cuts were set to include a decrease of around C$40m to its content production and acquisitions budget, with around C$25m coming on the English-language content side.

However, last month the broadcaster said the cuts would not be as severe as initially feared after it received an additional C$42m (US$30m) in Canada’s federal budget.

The degree to which the additional funding will alleviate the original C$25m content shortfall is not entirely clear. Williams said the content team is “not facing quite as deep a challenge” as a result of the increased funding, calling the situation “much more complicated than simply the budget anyway.”

Catto added that the number of shows CBC commissions is also contingent on co-financing with other networks and distributors. For example, US-based studio Fifth Season is a distributor on both Saint-Pierre and Wild Cards, the latter of which is produced in association with US broadcast network The CW. The CBC also co-commissioned music doc Paid in Full with the UK’s BBC, while Lionsgate sells comedy Son of a Critch internationally and The CW boarded the project in its third season.

“We can’t fund series on our own, so we’re constantly in a state of juggling,” said Catto. “We could order something, intending it for this year, and then it could take much longer to get it financed, so then it’s going into the following year. So yes, we’re juggling our own budgets, but also the additional financing that’s needed and the partners that are needed to greenlight a series.”

Among the new series showcased by the CBC at its upfront was North of North (Red Marrow Media, Northwood Entertainment), an Arctic comedy series co-commissioned with Netflix and APTN. The show is an important one for the Canadian industry as it is the first English series set and filmed in the territory of Nunavut.

CBC is keen to emphasise that it developed and commissioned the show prior to Netflix coming aboard. The reason being that in recent years, CBC has felt its contributions to several projects developed and commissioned internally, including Schitt’s Creek and BlackBerry, have been downplayed after the projects are released and become international hits. In the case of Schitt’s Creek, the show became a juggernaut after it was acquired by Netflix internationally and later went on to sweep the comedy categories at the Emmys in 2020.

In the case of BlackBerry, the CBC commissioned the project – a dramatised version of the rise and fall of the Ontario-based smartphone company – as a three-part series. However, it ended up also being released as a feature film, which garnered international acclaim following its world premiere at Berlin International Film Festival.

During the upfront presentation, Williams said: “BlackBerry would not have happened without us, but, you know, somehow that got a bit lost in the buzz around the film. But when we discover great Canadian stories first here at CBC, and we take the risk to develop and make those projects happen, I think we deserve to be acknowledged for that.”

Speaking later with C21, Catto said the pubcaster is endeavouring to “get ahead” of this happening again by placing greater emphasis on its participation in the projects it develops and greenlights.

“North of North has been with us for a long time, we developed it on our own, we greenlit it, and then we were very happy to have a partner like Netflix. But it is our series as well, so it’s just really important to us that that doesn’t get lost,” she said.

One of the biggest stories of the year in the local industry was the showdown between the Writers Guild of Canada (WGC) and the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) over a new Independent Production Agreement (IPA), which sets the terms and conditions for writers, story editors and story consultants working on Canadian series and films.

While those talks do not involve local broadcasters like the CBC, Bell Media and Corus Entertainment, their ability to make shows is dependent on IPA contract being renewed. And given that CBC is by far the country’s largest commissioner of scripted programming, a strike would have a far greater impact on its 2024/25 schedule than the other two private broadcasters.

It was with great relief, then, that the WGC and CMPA were able to reach an agreement earlier this month, averting a strike after WGC membership had voted overwhelmingly in favour of authorising a work stoppage. “We were watching, with interest,” said Williams. “We’re not involved in those negotiations, we don’t influence those negotiations, we’re just an interested party. But I’m really happy for all parties involved, that they got it sorted and there appears to be a respectful and agreed-upon deal going forward. We need all those people feeling valued, appreciated and engaged – we hire a ton of them.”

The tense and at-times acrimonious talks between the WGC and CMPA lasted for months, casting a level of uncertainty over whether Canada’s busy spring and summer production schedule might be disrupted by labour action.

Williams acknowledged that, given its position as the country’s biggest buyer of scripted content, the resolution of the talks was “critical” for its 2024/25 lineup.

“CBC is a huge commissioner, so it was critical for us that that deal got sorted out, but we also knew it needed to get sorted out in its own time and that everyone be content with the outcome.”