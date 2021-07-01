CBC, Discovery+ win Best in Miniature

Canadian pubcaster the CBC and factual streamer Discovery+ in the UK and Ireland have commissioned a miniature building competition format from Toronto-based MarbleMedia.

Premiering on the CBC later this year and on Discovery+ in 2022, Best in Miniature (10×60’) features 11 contestants competing to build their dream home in miniature form. Competitors will be eliminated each week until only one remains to win a cash prize.

Best in Miniature is hosted by Canadian writer and stand-up comedian Aba Amuquandoh (This Hour Has 22 Minutes) and is separate from ITV Studios format Pretty Small, in which miniature model enthusiasts are tasked with building tiny worlds.

MarbleMedia co-CEOs Matt Hornburg and Mark Bishop exec produce alongside senior VP Diane Rankin, with VP of production Donna Luke and Marike Emery co-exec producing. Distribution360 holds the worldwide rights to the format and finished programme.

Jennifer Dettman, executive director of unscripted content at CBC, said: “At a time when so many of us have discovered new forms of creative expression, this show celebrates how our unique passions and pursuits can bring joy and inspiration to our daily lives.”