CBBC returns for a new term at Football Academy

NEWS BRIEF: UK children’s channel CBBC has renewed its access documentary The Football Academy for a 15×30’ second season, produced by London-based indie Zig Zag Productions.

The series embeds with the boys and girls’ teams at Premier League club Southampton’s youth academy and follows the players, parents and coaches in the U8s to U15s age groups over a season. Distributor Abacus Media Rights holds international rights to seasons one and two and will be shopping the show at MipTV.