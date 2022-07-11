Cattleya adapts El Italiano as miniseries

NEWS BRIEF: ITV Studios-owned Spanish prodco Cattleya Producciones has acquired the adaptation rights to Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s best-selling novel El Italiano, which it will adapt for television as a miniseries.

Inspired by real events, El Italiano is a love and spy story set at the height of the Second World War in the Bay of Algeciras, where Italian combat divers caused chaos among the Allied forces. The project is headed by Netflix alum Arturo Díaz, MD and exec producer of Cattleya Producciones, and Ricardo Tozzi, founder and president of Cattleya. Screenwriter Beto Marini (La Unidad, Sleep Tight) will oversee the adaptation.