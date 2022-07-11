Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Cattleya adapts El Italiano as miniseries

NEWS BRIEF: ITV Studios-owned Spanish prodco Cattleya Producciones has acquired the adaptation rights to Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s best-selling novel El Italiano, which it will adapt for television as a miniseries.

Inspired by real events, El Italiano is a love and spy story set at the height of the Second World War in the Bay of Algeciras, where Italian combat divers caused chaos among the Allied forces. The project is headed by Netflix alum Arturo Díaz, MD and exec producer of Cattleya Producciones, and Ricardo Tozzi, founder and president of Cattleya. Screenwriter Beto Marini (La Unidad, Sleep Tight) will oversee the adaptation.

C21 reporter 11-07-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix unveils Italian originals from Cattleya, Lux Vide as it opens Rome office
ITV Studios prodco Cattleya hires His Dark Materials, Warner Bros execs
Sky, Cattleya and Groenlandia team up to create thriller Hanging Sun
ITVS, Cattleya start Spanish drama label
ITV Studios takes Cattleya majority
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Factual execs speak out over chaotic impact of merger on WBD commissioning
Sky History commissions drama-doc from Nutopia lifting lid on The Royal Mob
Nordic prodcos lament loss of HBO originals following Discovery, WarnerMedia merger
Disney ups Kristen Finney to executive VP of content curation for international
BandPlay deals with Mondo TV's Heidi