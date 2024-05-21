Catalina Content founder Jeff Collins forms Resilient Content, signs up with Sony

Former Collins Avenue and Catalina Content president Jeff Collins has launched production outfit Resilient Content and signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures – Nonfiction (SPTNF).

Based in LA, industry veteran Collins is a producer, showrunner and director whose credits include numerous hit unscripted and reality brands.

As president of Collins Ave from 2008 to 2020, he executive produced eight seasons of the Dance Moms franchise for US cable channel Lifetime.

In January 2020, Collins launched Sky/Comcast-backed Catalina Content, where he oversaw titles including The Mighty Underdogs (Discovery+), Notorious Serial Killers (Peacock) and Capital Murders and Black Widow Murders (Oxygen).

He has also been VP of Leeza Gibbons Enterprises (LGE), a production company under Paramount Domestic Television, and led the US office of September Films (Bridezillas).

Resilient Content will create unscripted and entertainment programmes leveraging SPTNF’s production resources and infrastructure.

Executives at SPTNF said the overall deal with Resilient complements its previously announced joint venture with Brass Monkeys Media, underscoring its strategy to work with a diverse roster of producers, prodcos and storytellers.

SPTNF president Eli Holzman and co-president Aaron Saidman said: “Jeff has a track record of identifying great characters and fascinating environments that lend themselves to hit reality shows.

“His slate is an excellent complement to SPTNF’s existing portfolio and we look forward to supporting him in bringing his unique brand of content to networks, streamers and a global audience hungry for great TV.”

Collins said: “I’ve been a huge fan of Eli and Arron’s work since they started their company. I jumped at the chance to join this powerhouse group they are now leading and look forward to a long relationship with them and their amazing team at SPT.”