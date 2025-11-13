Casting platform Performeo set for launch with heavyweight industry backing

A new casting platform for actors, casting directors and agents will launch in the UK in early 2026 with backing from senior industry figures, aiming to “revolutionise” the casting process.

Performeo will launch in January and is designed to cut admin drastically by consolidating the casting workflow on to one platform with new tools created specifically for casting professionals.

It allows talent agents to manage all their clients in one place, communicate directly with casting directors and be immediately updated on the casting process.

This will save casting directors money and give them more time to take on more projects, attend more in-person auditions and dive deeper into finding the best talent for each role, according to co-founders Alex Breeden and Thomas Howe.

Breeden’s background is in investing in and growing start-ups, while Howe was Metropolitan Gaming’s youngest ever director as its group commercial finance director.

The two conceived Performeo after listening to the frustrations of actor friends and said initial market research involving conversations with over 700 industry players found that 95% wanted an alternative to current casting platforms.

Over 3,000 actors have signed up for the waiting list on the Performeo website, according to Breeden and Howe.

The platform is free for individual casting professionals and talent agents, with enterprise licences available for organisations.

The founders added they raised a “significant” funding round from investors including Paul Forster, co-founder of recruitment platform Indeed, and have spent the past year developing the platform with a team of 11.

Its backers include casting director Kharmel Cochrane, whose credits include Wuthering Heights, Saltburn, Nosferatu and Thursday Murder Club, who will be using Performeo exclusively for her casting and said those not using it will be “left behind.”

Other backers include ex-Sony Pictures Entertainment chief financial officer Philip Rowley and Rory Aitken, producer and co-founder of Escapade Pictures and talent agency 42 Management & Production.

Breeden said: “Performeo was inspired by conversations with actor friends who described paying for multiple platforms just to look for a job, and still feeling a lack of clarity about where they stood in the casting process.

“Speaking to casting directors, agents and people across the industry, we saw a place for a platform that enables actors to showcase their skills without worrying about the cost of looking for a role.

“Performeo will give casting directors back days of time to do the part of the job they love, finding incredible talent, whilst also enhancing communication with agents. For agents, it simplifies talent management and provides instant clarity on the casting process. And it cuts admin for all three.”

Rowley added: “As one of the senior executives of Sony Pictures Entertainment in LA for the past eight years I have been aware of how global casting has become.

“The UK has a world-beating film, television and stage industry and Performeo is the casting platform that its immense talent pool deserves. I’m backing this platform and its founders because I am convinced that Performeo will become the industry leader, making the process of casting easier and more enjoyable and saving casting directors and agents significant time and money in the process.”