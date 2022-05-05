Please wait...
Fred Seibert’s animation outfit FredFilms promotes Casey Gonzalez to VP

Fred Seibert’s New York-based animation company FredFilms has promoted Casey Gonzalez to VP of development.

Casey Gonzalez

Gonzalez, who was previously director of development, will be charged with identifying new projects and partnering with animators as FredFilms looks to expand its slate of animated projects for both children and adults.

Before joining FredFilms, Gonzalez was a writer and producer at Crunchyroll and head writer and producer at Frederator Networks.

In addition, FredFilms has upped Flip Sarta to development manager, responsible for developing new projects for the company.

Veteran animation exec Seibert launched FredFilms in 2020 after leaving Frederator, the company he founded in 1997.

Jordan Pinto 05-05-2022 ©C21Media

