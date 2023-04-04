Casa Susanna, New Eye on the Universe lead PBS Int’l slate for MipTV

PBS International, the sales arm of US pubcaster PBS, has launched its MipTV slate which is headlined by documentaries Casa Susanna and New Eye on the Universe.

Directed by Sébastien Lifshitz, Casa Susanna tells the true story of an underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men who found refuge at a modest house in upstate New York in the 1950s and 60s. It is produced by Agat Films, Arte in France and American Experience Films.

New Eye on the Universe uses data and images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to follow scientists as they peer back in time to answer some of astronomy’s biggest questions. The film has already been licensed by SVT in Sweden and MBN in the MENA region.

Also on PBS International’s MipTV slate is Frontline’s Putin & the Presidents, which chronicles Vladimir Putin’s clashes with US presidents as he’s tried to rebuild the Russian empire. Over five administrations, the film traces the miscalculations and missteps of US presidents, culminating in Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Directed by Michael Kirk, Putin & the Presidents has been licensed by YLE in Finland, VRT in Belgium, PBS America in the UK, B1 in Romania, ERR in Estonia, TF1 in France and Asharq in the MENA region.

Also from Frontline is Martin Smith’s three-part docuseries America & the Taliban, which takes a look at how the US’s 20-year investment in Afghanistan culminated in Taliban victory.