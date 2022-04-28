Cartoon Network Studios, Outlook Company partner on content initiative

Cartoon Network Studios and Outlook Company are teaming up to launch a content development initiative designed to discover emerging artists and storytellers.

Baltimore-based Outlook Company is an animation studio founded by former NFL star Trevor Pryce that aims to elevate underrepresented creators and artists in the Mid-Atlantic region. It is behind animated frog-superhero saga Kulipari.

The partnership will launch with six local participants and will be based at Neru Projects, Outlook’s recently formed animated projects incubator. Creative executives from Cartoon Network Studios and Neru Projects will work with these individuals and help shepherd their ideas from concept to pitch through the development of a series bible.

At least one project will be selected to begin formal development at Cartoon Network Studios and Outlook Company, but through the programme, all participants will learn how to collaborate with creative partners to develop and package their original animated series ideas.

The six participants – Briana Bolden, Jared Allen, Rebecca Stern, Chiêu Anh Urban, Marina Khatin and Stephen Church – represent diversity in race, gender and age and will use their unique perspectives to shine a light on their homes, communities and personal experiences through animation.

“This is a great way for Baltimore artists to have their work seen, considered and given professional animated content feedback. It is an invaluable experience, as there are now six more professional, credited animation show creators in this part of the world,” said Pryce.