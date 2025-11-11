Please wait...
Cartoon Classics FAST channel launches on Freeview in UK

Danger Mouse will be part of Cartoon Classics

NEWS BRIEF: Global Distribution Services has launched a 24/7 animation-focused FAST channel called Cartoon Classics on Freeview in the UK.

Produced by Senseof.Media, the channel offers a mix of classic and contemporary animated programming, aimed at kids aged 0-12 and their parents and family members. It features more than 500 hours of content, 30% of which is regularly refreshed. Programmes include Danger Mouse, Sonic X, Count Duckula, Lego Legends of Chima, Nexo Knights and The Smurfs.

