Caracol Televisión tugs at Inter Medya’s Heartstrings

NEWS BRIEF: Caracol Televisión in Colombia has acquired three dramas from Turkish distributor Inter Medya, with Heartstrings (125×45′) screening on its free-to-air channel and OTT platform DITU, and Hicran (210×45′) and Mrs Fazilet & Her Daughters (174×45′) available on the latter.

Adding to its growing presence in Latin America, the distributor has also sold Turkish drama Last Summer (93×45′) to TVN Panama and Pasiones, which will offer the show to US Hispanic viewers. “Latin America remains a strategic and highly important market for us,” said Beatriz Cea Okan, VP and head of sales and acquisitions at Inter Medya.