Canuck prodco Lighthouse Pictures promotes Trevor McWhinney to senior VP as part of expansion push

Trevor McWhinney has been promoted to senior VP of content at Vancouver-based prodco Lighthouse Pictures (Aurora Teagarden Mysteries), as part of the company’s global expansion strategy.

McWhinney is tasked with overseeing the development and production of original TV movies, collaborating with writers, clients and producers from the initial stages through to greenlight and delivery.

His role will also focus on the discovery and mentorship of new creative talent, as well as consulting on production, union and business affairs.

McWhinney joined Lighthouse Pictures in 2013, serving as VP of business development and VP of production. In those roles, he produced content such as Aurora Teagarden Mysteries for Hallmark and seasonal movie Three Wise Men & a Baby.

Working as a creative executive producer, McWhinney has produced three of Hallmark channel’s highest rated Christmas movies of 2024.

His promotion follows the promotion of Jameson Parker from VP of production to CEO in July. Vancouver-based studio facility Martini Film Studios acquired Lighthouse in April.

Lighthouse has produced more than 150 titles since it was established in 2012, including shows for Hallmark, A&E Networks-owned Lifetime, MarVista, Netflix, Disney, Sony and Paramount.

McWhinney said: “Having worked with its talented team for so many years, I have seen how the company has evolved and built a strong reputation for producing high-quality productions, both across Canada and internationally.

“I look forward to working with the team to continue leveraging our Canadian roots to champion talent and create projects for global partners and audiences.”

Parker said: “As we continue to grow, Trevor’s leadership will play a key role in shaping the future of our content and nurturing the next generation of creative talent.”