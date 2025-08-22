Canela Media to stream Spanish-language video podcasts from Pitaya Entertainment

Spanish-language podcast network Pitaya Entertainment has partnered with Canela Media to bring video versions of its podcasts to free streaming platform Canela.TV.

The agreement will allow viewers to watch audiovisual versions of podcasts including Me Lo Dijo con Adela Micha, Casi 40 with Michele Rodriquez, Sin Ley con C4 Jiménez, En Shock and Narcosistema con Anabel Hernández on Canela.TV.

Featuring Latino talent, Pitaya’s shows span entertainment, sports, comedy, self-improvement, wellness, news, business and true crime.

Canela.TV features culturally relevant, on-demand and live content across verticals including Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, Canela News, as well as a library of novelas and classic Mexican films.

“Both Pitaya and Canela Media are pioneers in delivering premium Spanish-language content to Latino audiences,” said Jordi Oliveres, co-founder and general manager of Pitaya.

Karsten Amlie, senior VP of content distribution and legal counsel at Canela Media, said: “Partnering with Pitaya Entertainment allows us to bring some of the biggest names in podcasting to our viewers in video format for the first time, and this is only the beginning.”