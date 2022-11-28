Please wait...
Canela AVoD service stocks up at Mondo TV

Nina & Olga

NEWS BRIEF: US Hispanic digital network Canela Media has picked up four series from Mondo TV Studios in Europe for its recently launched children’s AVoD platform.

Debuting on Canela Kids in December are Spanish-language versions of MeteoHeroes season one, Nina & Olga season one, Bat Pat 2 and two seasons of Heidi Bienvenida. Canela Kids is available in the US and Latin America.

C21 reporter 28-11-2022 ©C21Media
