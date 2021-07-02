Canale 5 returns The Mole to Italy

Mediaset-owned Italian broadcaster Canale 5 has acquired reality format The Mole, 13 years after it last aired in Italy.

Originating in Belgium in 1998, The Mole sees 10 contestants go to an unknown destination where they must identify which member of the group is out to sabotage their efforts, aka the mole. The format has been produced in over 20 countries.

The series last aired in Italy under the title La Talpa in 2008 on Italia 1. Its return to the country via Canale 5 next spring represents the fourth revival of the format in the past year. Last month, Discovery+ confirmed the return of the format in Sweden.

The Mole is distributed by Benelux-based sales house Primitives.