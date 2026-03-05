Canal+ to axe ‘underperforming’ MultiChoice streamer Showmax in Africa

France’s Canal+ is shuttering MultiChoice streamer Showmax in Africa, claiming the subscription service is unsustainable after incurring “substantial” annual losses.

The move comes after Canal+ completed its US$2bn takeover of MultiChoice last October, with the group now owning just under 95% of all its shares.

Following the acquisition and the start of an integration process between the two companies, Canal+ said it would provide a strategic update for the combined group during the first quarter of 2026.

That strategic roadmap appears to have found Showmax was surplus to requirements, with the Johannesburg-based streamer soon to be phased out as part of Canal+’s aggressive cost-cutting measures.

The French outfit said it will “continue to invest in premium content” for MultiChoice subscribers and claimed its priority is to now deliver a “superior” streaming experience.

Canal+ said the decision has been made following a comprehensive review of its streaming activities and reflects “a continued focus on financial discipline and investment optimisation.”

“The substantial annual losses experienced by the Showmax business have proved unsustainable,” the company said.

“The decision to discontinue Showmax services will not involve any retrenchments. The group will be engaging and supporting employees through various transition options.”

Rolled out in South Africa in August of 2015, Showmax is available in multiple territories across sub-Saharan Africa and has over three million subscribers.

Since March 2023, MultiChoice has operated the SVoD service in partnership with Comcast’s NBCUniversal, which owns 30%.

The platform was relaunched in February 2024, leveraging the technology behind Comcast-owned Peacock streamer, featuring a new look, app and product suite.

The platform has three core offerings: Showmax Entertainment, Showmax Entertainment Mobile and Showmax Premier League, which MultiChoice heralded as the first standalone Premier League mobile streaming service to launch in Africa.

The streamer ramped up its content slate for the relaunch, with programming including its first 2D animation, Twende, and reality series Kwa Mam’Mkhize.

Showmax also commissioned the first international format adaptation of hit Peacock series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, titled locally The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa, as well as sports documentary series Dark Side of Glory.

Other major greenlights by Showmax included a deal with BBC Studios to produce a South African adaptation of mockumentary series The Office, and scripted original Catch Me a Killer, a coproduction with Germany’s Night Train Media.