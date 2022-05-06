Please wait...
Canal+ takes Sally Rooney adaptation Conversations with Friends to France

Conversations with Friends is based on a Sally Rooney novel

Canal+ in France has acquired the BBC Three, Hulu and RTÉ One drama Conversations with Friends, which is set to premiere later this month.

The 12×30’ series, based on Sally Rooney’s first novel, is distributed internationally by Endeavor Content. Canal+ did not confirm when it will debut the series in France, saying only that it will launch exclusively later this year.

Conversations with Friends is produced by Dublin-based Element Pictures, which was also behind the hit adaptation of fellow Rooney Normal People.

The series stars Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke and follows a 21-year-old student who faces her own vulnerability in her various relationships for the first time.

Rooney’s novel was adapted for TV by Alice Birch, Mark O’Halloran, Meadhbh McHugh and Susan Soon He Stanton. It is directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Leanne Welham.

The executive producers are Ed Guiney, Emma Norton and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures, Rose Garnett and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC, and Abrahamson.

Jordan Pinto 06-05-2022
